The international auditing company Baker Tilly will prepare a report on transparency in the extractive industry of Azerbaijan, for 2017, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) said in a statement.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Commission on transparency in the extractive industry, in the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

The auditor will conduct checking of reports of local and foreign companies, operating in extractive industries and reports of the government of Azerbaijan on revenues.

The Commission on transparency in extractive industries was established after Azerbaijan announced its withdrawal from the extractive industries transparency Initiative in March 2017.

In early April last year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to increase accountability and transparency in the extractive industry, the main point of which was the creation of a special body – the Commission on transparency in the extractive industry.

