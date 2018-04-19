By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR last year cut emissions of carbon dioxide from its projects to 5.891 million metric tons equivalent, Natural Gas World reported citing SOCAR.

This is down by 45 percent from 2010, according to the report.

“The major greenhouse gas emissions in its projects are CH4, CO2 and NO2. According to the environment ministry, the country as a whole emits 51 million metric tons per year, excluding land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF), which is down by about 30 percent from 1990. Azerbaijan is hoping to raise this to 35 percent reduction by 2030 as its contribution to the global climate change efforts,” said the message.