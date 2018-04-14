By Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $73.05 per barrel on April 9-13 or $3.45 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $74.48 per barrel, while the lowest price was $70.34 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $68.09 per barrel on April 9-13 or $3.4 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $69.65 per barrel and the lowest price was $65.65 per barrel on April 9-13.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $70.97 per barrel on April 9-13 or $4.17 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $72.71 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.86 during the reporting period.