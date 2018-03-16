By Trend

Azerbaijan’s non-oil export increased 37.4 percent in the first two months of 2018, said the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev.

He made the remarks in a press conference dedicated to the activities of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) over the last year.

The deputy minister noted that during the period, export of agricultural products increased by 24 percent, while industrial exports rose by 48 percent. The number of foreign partners has also increased and the export structure has expanded, he added.

It was possible to export products worth two million manats in 2017 as a result of organization of export missions, said Babayev.

Moreover, during the period, Azerbaijan’s participation in international exhibitions enabled the country to conclude contracts worth 19 million manats, of which contracts worth 6 million manats have already been executed, he added.

---

