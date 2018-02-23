By Trend

The Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig was dispatched on February 23, 2018 from the offshore supply and logistics base of the Caspian Drilling Company for drilling work in the Absheron field, the company said.

The construction of the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig, the world’s first and the only sixth generation rig, withstanding the pressure of 1,400 atmospheres, completed in May 2017.

The Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig belonging to Azerbaijan was built by the Caspian Drilling Company and will continue to be operated under its leadership.



After completion of work on the ABX-2 well in the Absheron gas field, in which SOCAR and TOTAL hold shares, the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig will start drilling the ABD001 well, as a result of which the first gas will be produced from the Absheron field.



On this occasion, a launching ceremony was held with the participation of the Caspian Drilling Company’s staff, which manages the construction of the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig, the company’s General Director Farid Akhundov, director of TOTAL for Azerbaijan Denis Lemarshal as well as the company employees, and the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig was dispatched into the sea.

---

