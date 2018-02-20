By Trend

Azerbaijani and Russian Energy Ministers Parviz Shahbazov and Alexander Novak expressed interest in the creation of a common electric power network with the participation of Georgia, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a message Feb. 19.

During the meeting in Moscow, the sides discussed a number of issues of great importance in the energy sector, new processes in the world energy market and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

The sides also stressed that the development of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation includes the energy sector.

The Azerbaijani minister added that the two countries have the potential to create an energy corridor based on parallel operating systems.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of an increase in energy exchange between the two countries, as well as the construction of the Yashma-Derbent second interstate power transmission line, which will play an important role in the intensification of the North-South energy corridor," the message said.

“An agreement was reached to hold a meeting of the working group in the near future,” the message said. “Moreover, a comprehensive study of the hydropower resources of the Samur River and the prospects for the construction of a hydroelectric power station were also reviewed."

Both sides also expressed interest in the creation of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Russia electric power network, stressing the need for trilateral meetings.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz