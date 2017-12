By Trend

As of today, $25 billion have been spent for the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said Dec. 23.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “At the intersection of East and West: New energy and communication opportunities", organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku.

