OPEC GenSec thanks Azerbaijan amid launch of 30th Baku Energy Week

2 June 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Qais, expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his continued support of the Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, Azernews reports.

“Azerbaijan has been a key participant in the Declaration since its signing in 2016,” the statement said.

Al-Qais also praised the strategic approach of Baku Energy Week in addressing key issues on the global energy agenda, noting that it aligns with the priorities and theme of the 9th OPEC International Seminar, scheduled to take place in Vienna on July 9-10, 2025.

Today marks the opening of the 30th Baku Energy Week, the region’s leading industry event, which annually gathers global leaders in the energy sector.

The event features three prestigious exhibitions running until June 4: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power International Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.