Meeting held at Azerbaijan Institute of Theology with clergy from Turkiye and Georgia [PHOTOS]

1 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

On June 1, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology hosted a meeting with a delegation of clergy from Turkiye’s Kars and Iğdır provinces and from various regions of Georgia where Azerbaijani communities reside, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations.

The Committee informed that Deputy Chairman Gündüz İsmayılov noted that, by Presidential Decree issued last year, amendments were made to the Charter of the “Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values” concerning Azerbaijanis living abroad. He emphasized that this decision is of great importance for supporting the activities that ensure freedom of religious belief among the diaspora and for further strengthening our spiritual bonds with compatriots. He also provided information on the religious education model developed in Azerbaijan.

Rector of the Institute Agil Shirinov stated that the primary goal of the institution is to train specialists who can approach religion scientifically, remain loyal to the Azerbaijani state, and understand the realities of the modern world. He explained that the Institute offers courses on religion not only from a theological perspective but also through psychological, sociological, philosophical, and historical lenses. He added that education is provided free of charge and that students receive support for clothing, meals, and dormitory expenses.

Executive Director of the Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values Vusal Goyushov highlighted the significance of reciprocal visits and meetings. He remarked that this year’s joint iftar dinners organized with our diaspora from Turkiye and Georgia during Ramadan exemplify solidarity and that such events play a vital role in preserving our national and religious values.

Director of the Baku Theological College Mehman Ismayılov underscored the college’s foundational role in ensuring continuity of religious education for the Theological Institute.

Members of the delegation praised the religious and spiritual harmony in Azerbaijan and the educational opportunities provided, emphasizing the importance of continuing joint projects in the future. The visiting clergy noted that the trip is significant for reinforcing national unity and solidarity.

Following the meeting, the guests toured the educational institutions under the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations to review the facilities and services available to students.