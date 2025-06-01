International children’s creativity festival unites Turkic-speaking nations in Shusha [PHOTOS]

1 June 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nearly 300 students from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Hungary are participating in the event. The young participants are showcasing the musical and dance traditions of their respective countries, celebrating the shared cultural heritage and diversity of the Turkic world.

The city of Shusha is hosting an international children’s creativity festival titled “Shusha – A Cultural Jewel of Turkic Unity”, bringing together schoolchildren from Turkic-speaking countries, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

