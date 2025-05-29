President of Dominican Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am honored to address Your Excellency to express my most sincere and warm congratulations on the occasion of the commemoration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I also wish abundant prosperity and well-being to that brotherly nation.
Luis Abinader
President of the Dominican Republic"
