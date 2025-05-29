President of Malta congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

29 May 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of the Republic of Malta, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, celebrated on 28 May, the people of the Republic of Malta join me in conveying sincere greetings to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This year, the Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations founded upon mutual respect and shared understanding. I am confident that in the years to come, both our nations will continue with the furtherance of our relationship.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my wishes of good health and serenity, as well as continue peace, progress and prosperity to your country.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Myriam Spiteri Debono

President of the Republic of Malta"