President of Ireland congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
As President of Ireland and on behalf of the people of Ireland may I convey to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan sincere congratulations and warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day.
May the coming time bring peace, well-being and happiness to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Michael D. Higgins
President of Ireland"
