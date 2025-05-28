Secretary-General of United Nations congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

28 May 2025 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I extend my greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

National celebrations also offer moments to reflect on shared global challenges. The international community faces a growing list of tests that require multilateral solutions – from the climate crisis, to conflicts, to rising inequalities.

That is precisely the spirit of the Pact for the Future. Adopted last year by the United Nations General Assembly, this landmark measure is rooted in the imperative to strengthen multilateralism and advance peace, sustainable development and human rights for all.

Once again, I am pleased to convey my best wishes to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this special day.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."