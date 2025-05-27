President of Croatia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is a pleasure to extend, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, warm congratulations to you, and my best wishes of prosperity to your citizens.

Croatia and Azerbaijan are bound by long-standing cooperation and friendship. I believe that in the period ahead we will work further to advance our overall relations.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration."