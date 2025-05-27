President of Tajikistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Emomali Rahmon,President of the Republic of Tajikistan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"Hix Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

It gives me great pleasure to extend to you and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

Today, under your far-sighted leadership, Azerbaijan is steadily advancing in its development, and country’s prestige continues to grow in the international arena.

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are bound together by historical traditions of friendship and good interaction.

The comprehensive and steady development of strategic partnership relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan occupies a pivotal place in the system of Tajikistan`s foreign policy priorities.

I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to enhance our interstate relations, using the huge potential of our countries.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health, happiness and new success, and the fraternal people of friendly Azerbaijan – peace, well-being and continued prosperity."