Israeli President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2025 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

It is my profound privilege to share my warmest congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day. The people of Israel join me in celebrating the bonds of friendship between our two nations.

Here in Jerusalem, there is a deep appreciation for our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, which provides an anchor of stability for both Israel and our region. You have made it a priority to strive for regional peace, turning Azerbaijan into an important crossroads for dialogue and diplomacy.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has become a shining example of economic progress and prosperity. Your nation serves as a beautiful model of religious tolerance and understanding, where all walks of life coexist in harmony. Indeed, at a time when Anti-Semitism is spreading around the world, Azerbaijan is a shining demonstration of our collective potential to live together in harmony.

Michal and I will always cherish our time visiting your beautiful country, and I am committed to using my term in the office of the presidency to build on our strong foundation of friendship to further expand our bilateral relations. The opportunities to advance our shared goals are bountiful, including in critical fields such as security, innovation, energy, and commerce.

As you mark this Year of Constitution and Sovereignty, please know that the State of Israel cheers your successes and celebrates your achievements.

Once again, on this day of pride, it is my true pleasure to offer my sincere congratulations and hopes for the continued peace and prosperity for the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Yours sincerely, and warm regards to my friend!"