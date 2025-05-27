King of Spain congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Felipe VI, King of Spain, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On behalf of the government and people of Spain, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Independence Day.
Mr. President, I wish you robust health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and progress.
With deep respect and esteem,"
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!