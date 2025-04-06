Morocco expresses strong support for cooperation within the NAM Parliamentary Network

6 April 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Chamber of Advisors of the Kingdom of Morocco, Sidi Mohamed Er-Rachid, has expressed his country’s strong interest in enhancing cooperation within the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), emphasizing Morocco’s support for multilateral platforms initiated by Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was stated during Er-Rachid’s meeting with the Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, held in Uzbekistan as part of his working visit. The two sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Morocco relations, noting that bilateral ties—particularly in the political sphere—are developing steadily on the basis of mutual respect and support in international forums.

Gafarova highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations and recalled her official visit to Morocco with satisfaction, noting that high-level exchanges continue to enhance cooperation between the two countries. She also provided detailed information about the NAM Parliamentary Network, launched under the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, and outlined the progress made in institutionalizing the network under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

Er-Rachid praised Azerbaijan’s leadership role within the NAM and reaffirmed Morocco’s readiness to deepen its engagement within the Parliamentary Network, noting its potential to contribute to international dialogue and the peaceful resolution of global challenges.

The parties also discussed opportunities for greater collaboration between parliamentary committees and deputies and shared views on other issues of mutual interest.