First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic congratulates Azerbaijan's First Vice-President on Novruz holiday
First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aigul Zhaparova, has sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
Dear Mehriban khanum,
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, a symbol of nature’s renewal.
Historically celebrating unity, harmony, and mutual understanding, Novruz marks the beginning of a new year with pure thoughts and noble aspirations.
May the Novruz holiday bring the start of new opportunities filled with bright moments and heartfelt gatherings.
Dear Mehriban khanum, I wish you good health, a long life, and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Aigul Zhaparova
First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic
