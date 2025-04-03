First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic congratulates Azerbaijan's First Vice-President on Novruz holiday

3 April 2025 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aigul Zhaparova, has sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

Dear Mehriban khanum,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, a symbol of nature’s renewal.

Historically celebrating unity, harmony, and mutual understanding, Novruz marks the beginning of a new year with pure thoughts and noble aspirations.

May the Novruz holiday bring the start of new opportunities filled with bright moments and heartfelt gatherings.

Dear Mehriban khanum, I wish you good health, a long life, and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Aigul Zhaparova

First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic