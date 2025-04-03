Singapore President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Her Excellency Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Excellencies,
My best wishes to you this Eid al-Fitr. As we usher in this festive season, may we take the opportunity to deepen the spirit of community and international fraternity.
I wish you and your loved ones a meaningful and blessed celebration.
Yours sincerely
Tharman Shanmugaratnam
President of the Republic of Singapore
