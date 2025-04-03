Venezuelan Vice-Chairwoman honors Azerbaijani heroes at Victory Park
On April 3, Vice-Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Venezuela and Head of the Venezuela-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, Ms. America Perez, visited Baku’s Victory Park, Azernews reports.
During her visit, she laid flowers at the Victory Monument to honor the Azerbaijani people’s heroism in the Patriotic War and the monumental victory they achieved.
Ms. Perez was also provided with detailed information about the park, which spans approximately 10 hectares. The park, designed to perpetuate the memory of the martyrs, features a striking 44-meter high Victory Arch symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, with 44 columns representing each day of the conflict.
The park was officially opened on November 8, 2024, in a ceremony attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
