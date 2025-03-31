Turkish Embassy honors victims of March 31 Azerbaijani Genocide [PHOTOS]

31 March 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has issued a statement commemorating March 31, the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports.

In a social media post, the embassy stated:

"On the anniversary of the horrific massacre committed by Armenian Dashnaks alongside the Bolsheviks on March 31, 1918, we solemnly honor the memory of the victims with deep sorrow and respect and pray for their souls."

It should be noted that today marks 107 years since the massacres committed between March 30 and April 3, 1918. During this period, Armenian armed groups from the Baku Soviet and Dashnaksutyun carried out brutal attacks against Azerbaijanis in Baku and various regions of the Baku Governorate, as well as in Goychay, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Hajigabul, Salyan, Zangezur, Karabakh, Nakhchivan, and other areas.