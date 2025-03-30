Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute: How should nutrition be after Ramadan?

30 March 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

During the month of Ramadan, as we remain hungry and thirsty for long hours, the body adapts to a different nutritional regime. It is essential to gradually adjust to a normal eating routine during and after the days of Ramadan, avoiding overloading the body. Suddenly consuming a lot of food and heavy dishes during the festive days can lead to digestive issues, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute.

It has been stated that one of the main conditions for avoiding overloading the stomach is balanced nutrition. Eating small portions but frequently helps the body gradually return to normal without straining the digestive system. It is important to ensure that the diet includes proteins (meat, fish, eggs), healthy fats (olive oil, nuts), and complex carbohydrates (whole grains, vegetables). Fried, very fatty, and sugary foods can negatively impact the stomach. Instead, it is recommended to prefer baked dishes.

To maintain the body’s hydration balance, it is necessary to consume enough fluids throughout the day. For improving intestinal function, it is important to prioritize fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Eating slowly and avoiding rushing through meals facilitates the digestive process.

Additionally, engaging in sports and going for walks in the days following Ramadan is crucial for bringing the body back to its prior state. This improves the digestion process, reduces the risk of weight gain, and helps regulate sleep patterns.