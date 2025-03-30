Organization of Turkic States conveys Ramadan greetings [PHOTOS]

30 March 2025 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has congratulated the Turkic world and all Muslims on the blessed holiday of Ramadan, Azernews reports.

In a statement, the organization stated:

"We sincerely congratulate the Turkic world and all Muslims on the blessed holiday of Ramadan. May this sacred holiday bring peace, prosperity, and unity to our peoples. We wish you a happy and blessed holiday!"

Founded in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an intergovernmental organization, OTS is committed to the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other universally recognized principles and norms of international law, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the maintenance of international peace, security and development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye. During the 7thSummit held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined as a full member. Hungary received observer status at the Organization during its 6th Summit in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic in September 2018. In the 8th Summit held in November 2021, Turkmenistan and in November 2022, Turkish republic of Northern Cyprus joined as an Observer Members to the Organization.