Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan Holiday

29 March 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a letter and congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday. According to Azernews, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed President, my dear Brother,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

On this blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity, I pray to the Almighty to further strengthen our solidarity and unity.

On behalf of my people and myself, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan joyful days and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

President of the Republic of Türkiye."