Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan Holiday
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a letter and congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday. According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Esteemed President, my dear Brother,
I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.
On this blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all of humanity, I pray to the Almighty to further strengthen our solidarity and unity.
On behalf of my people and myself, I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan joyful days and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President of the Republic of Türkiye."
