Azerbaijan MFA offers condolences to Myanmar and Thailand, following devastating earthquake
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Myanmar and Thailand following the devastating earthquake that struck both countries, Azernews reports.
"We express condolences to those who have been affected by the devastating earthquake occurred in Myanmar and Thailand. We sincerely hope for the earliest possible return to normalcy for those affected by the disaster, and for the recovery and restoration of the affected regions," the Ministry's post on X reads.
Myanmar experienced two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 6.4. The tremors were also felt in Thailand, causing damage in both nations.
In Myanmar, the earthquake resulted in 1,007 fatalities and 2,389 injuries. In Thailand, 10 people were killed, and 16 others were injured.
