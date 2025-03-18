Azerbaijan's PM holds meeting to discuss buildings in critical condition
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a meeting to discuss buildings in a state of emergency, focusing on the implementation status of tasks and other related issues.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, and the Baku City Executive Authority attended the meeting and received reports on the matter.
Following the meeting, decisions were made on the discussed issues, and the relevant agencies were given instructions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!