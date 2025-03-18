Azerbaijan's PM holds meeting to discuss buildings in critical condition

18 March 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a meeting to discuss buildings in a state of emergency, focusing on the implementation status of tasks and other related issues.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, and the Baku City Executive Authority attended the meeting and received reports on the matter.

Following the meeting, decisions were made on the discussed issues, and the relevant agencies were given instructions.