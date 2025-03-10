Azerbaijani, Georgian parliaments ink MoU on cooperation [PHOTOS]
As part of the official visit of Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to Georgia, a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities was held on Monday.
Azernews reports via Azertag that the document was formalized by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia.
The MoU will contribute to further fostering relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!