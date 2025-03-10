Azerbaijani, Georgian parliaments ink MoU on cooperation [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the official visit of Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to Georgia, a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities was held on Monday.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the document was formalized by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia.

The MoU will contribute to further fostering relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities.