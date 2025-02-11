President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Iran's Supreme Leader

11 February 2025 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Azernews reports.

Your Holiness Ayatollah Khamenei,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran – the Victory of the Islamic Revolution – I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran draw strength from the will of our peoples, who share common moral values and have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighbourliness for centuries. We attach special importance to developing our interstate relations and expanding our cooperation based on these foundations.

At present, our bilateral agenda includes several issues of mutual interest. I believe that by making use of the existing opportunities, we can achieve further deepening of cooperation between our countries.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Iran relations, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, will continue to develop in line with the interests of our states and peoples, contributing to the strengthening of stability and security in the region.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran - peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 February 2025