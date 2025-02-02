Azerbaijani diplomats visit newly opened Ertugrul Gazi Mosque in Silicon Valley
Diplomats from the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles have visited the newly opened Ertugrul Gazi Mosque in Silicon Valley, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the diplomatic mission in California.
"We were pleased to visit the newly opened Ertugrul Gazi Mosque. We sincerely thank the Silicon Valley branch of the [Turkish] Dayanat Foundation for its warm welcome and hospitality. We are grateful to the community members for the fruitful discussions," the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles shared on its social media account.
It should be noted that earlier, Azerbaijani diplomats also commemorated their Turkish colleagues who were victims of ASALA terrorist attacks in California.
