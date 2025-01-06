SOCAR enhances safety measures amid unstable weather conditions
Due to the sharp changes in weather conditions, including windy and unstable weather across the country, the "Azneft" Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has strengthened safety measures at its production sites, Azernews reports.
SOCAR stated that hazardous operations have been restricted, and necessary steps have been taken to protect human health in line with labor safety standards.
In addition to these measures, awareness-raising activities are being conducted in all areas. Evacuations have been carried out from several offshore production sites, and the situation is under constant monitoring to ensure the safety of personnel and operations.
