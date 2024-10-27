MoD: Expired military ammunition to be destroyed at seyfali range

27 October 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Units of the Azerbaijani Army are continuing the planned destruction of expired and unusable military ammunition in accordance with safety regulations, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

"The destruction of military munitions will take place at the Seyfali range from October 28, 2024, to November 1, 2024.

The public will be regularly informed about the ongoing explosion activities," the statement noted.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper