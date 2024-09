2 September 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV “Istisu” substation, owned by “Azerishig” OJSC, in the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

---

