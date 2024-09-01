Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations steadily advancing and being enriched with new dimensions

1 September 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, built on a strong foundation of friendship and brotherhood, are steadily advancing and being enriched with new dimensions, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azernews reports.

"The recent state visit I made to your beautiful country has given new momentum to the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations. I greatly appreciate your determination to further deepen our bilateral cooperation, and I am confident that we will swiftly realize the plans we discussed.

It is a matter of pride to note that Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, built on a strong foundation of friendship and brotherhood, are steadily advancing and being enriched with new dimensions. The expansion and deepening of our bilateral relations in all areas are based on strong political will, mutual trust, and confidence.

The important agreements reached through intensive mutual visits and high-level meetings, the new partnership directions outlined, and the numerous signed documents are clear evidence of the comprehensive development of our strategic partnership on an upward trajectory.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and to expand our cooperation," the letter reads.