CEC announces 991 candidates for upcoming Parliamentary Elections
Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat Gasimov, has confirmed that the printed ballots for the upcoming parliamentary elections feature the names of 991 candidates, Azernews reports.
In a recent statement to journalists, Gasimov highlighted that this marks the final stage of the election process. He noted, "The commission has printed 6,516,567 ballots, each listing 991 candidates. This ensures a broad range of choices for voters in the September 1 election."
Gasimov also mentioned that the election campaign has proceeded in a calm and orderly manner, with candidates engaging in a respectful competition.
The extraordinary parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are set to take place on September 1.
---
