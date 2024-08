23 August 2024 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited the “Mekhrli” school in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

