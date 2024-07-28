COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company hosts comprehensive sustainability training programme

28 July 2024 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

In a bid to bolster the efforts of Azerbaijan’s government agencies to align with global climate goals, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has rolled out an extensive training programme focused on enhancing sustainability competencies, Azernews reports citing COP29 official website.

Spanning a three-week period from the 8th to the 26th of July, the programme included a blend of online training sessions and live information-sharing modules.

The intensive training initiative, spearheaded by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and international experts, sought to familiarize various government entities with the COP process and ensure their effective participation in the event. Additionally, the programme aimed to raise awareness and build the sustainability capacities of these agencies.

Covering a wide range of domains, including climate, sustainability, governance, and social aspects, the programme featured tailored sessions for representatives from eight government agencies. This comprehensive approach served to deepen the understanding of climate-related issues and catalyze the development of effective response strategies.

The training programme, hosted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, has been attended by a total of 49 agencies spanning various sectors, including transportation, energy, climate and emergencies, climate finance and economics, food security and agriculture, healthcare, tourism, migration, youth, and education.

Alongside the training sessions, the programme also kick-started a series of information-sharing sessions with the COP29 Organizing Committee. These sessions delved into the key focus areas of climate action, the thematic days of COP29, the agenda of the COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency, and the portfolio of new initiatives.

It is worth noting that this training and capacity-building programme for government agencies is the first of its kind in Azerbaijan, aimed at providing clarity and addressing the questions surrounding the upcoming COP29 climate conference.

---

