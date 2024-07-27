Azerbaijan elections: Registration of candidacy for deputy ends next week

27 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Next week, the submission of the necessary election documents to the district election commission (DSK) for the registration of candidacy for deputy will be completed.

Azernews reports that this was reflected in the Central Election Commission's "Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for conducting snap elections to the National Assembly (the Azerbaijani Parliament)".

The document stated that this process started on July 13 and will continue until August 2 at 18:00.

According to the Election Code, to register nominated candidates, a candidate or an authorized representative of a political party or a bloc of political parties must submit the following election documents to the relevant election commission no later than 50 and at least 30 days before the voting day:

1. signature sheets with voter signatures collected for the defense of the nominated candidate;

2. 2 copies of the protocol drawn up in the form determined by the Central Election Commission on the conclusion of the collection of voter signatures;

3. Notification of changes in the information provided about the candidate under Articles 53.3 and 54.8 of the Code;

4. information on the amount and sources of the candidate's income;

5. information about the property owned by the candidate based on the right of ownership;

6. preliminary financial report of the candidate (indicating information about the funds spent on organizing the collection of voter signatures).

It should be noted that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the dissolution of the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and the appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis. According to the order, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis was released and early elections were scheduled for September 1.

