Azerbaijan's Bayramov attends dinner hosted for FMs within framework of NATO Summit [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the official dinner organized for the NATO summit held in Washington, the capital of the United States, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by minister on his official "X" account.

"Thank you for hospitality shown to me and my delegation during our participation in the Washington Summit," the post reads.

Was glad to attend the dinner hosted for Foreign Ministers #NATOSummit by @SecBlinken in the margins of my working visit to Washington.



Thank you for hospitality shown to me and my delegation during our participation in the Washington Summit. pic.twitter.com/liBQmmunyU — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) July 11, 2024

