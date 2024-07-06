President Ilham Aliyev: Enhancing relations with Turkic countries and strengthening the Turkic world and the OTS are Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities.

6 July 2024 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

“Enhancing relations with Turkic countries and strengthening the Turkic world and the Organization of Turkic States are Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities.,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

“Azerbaijan has always made efforts to strongly unite the Turkic world, increase its political, economic and military power, and transform it into an influential global entity,” the head of state noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz