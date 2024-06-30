Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson participates in AOA Board of Directors Meeting [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has participated in the Asian Ombudsmen Association (AOA) Board of Directors 25th Meeting held in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Heads and representatives of ombuds institutions from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Türkiye, Tatarstan, and Iran attended the event.

Reports on the AOA activities during the past period were listened to, and discussions were held around ways to improve the efficiency of the association's activities.

In her remarks, the Ombudsperson expressed her views regarding the issues on the meeting's agenda. She stressed the significance of business and human rights, which is a major one on a global scale right now.

The Ombudsperson also drew attention to the measures undertaken by the institution in this direction. Sabina Aliyeva underlined that a national baseline assessment document in the relevant field has been prepared.

The Ombudsman proposed launching a business and human rights regional platform under the organization for exchanging experiences and joint cooperation among Member States of the Association.

Furthermore, representative of the Istanbul Regional Hub of the UNDP made a presentation on "National Baseline Assessment on Business and Human Rights: The Experience of Azerbaijan", highlighting the cooperation between the UNDP's Azerbaijan Office and the Ombudsman Institution, as well as the preparation process of the national baseline assessment document in this field.

