UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirms attendance at COP29 in Baku

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced his intention to visit Baku for COP29, Azernews reports, citing the TASS.

"I always attend COP conferences, participating in both the opening and closing sessions," he emphasised.

Guterres underscored the importance of COP29, scheduled for November in Baku, stressing the need for decisive actions to ensure equitable climate decisions that consider the interests of developing nations.

He highlighted recent scientific warnings that global warming could surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius in the near future but remained optimistic about the potential for positive change.

Humanity, he remarked, stands at a critical juncture in history.

"I hope for significant measures at this conference, with fair decisions in climate policy crucial for developing countries. This includes small island nations grappling with rising sea levels and African countries devastated by drought."

Guterres underscored the responsibility of developed nations to take effective action and support developing countries facing the pressures of climate change.

