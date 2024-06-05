President of Sabanci University visits Baku Higher Oil School [PHOTOS]

5 June 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by President of Turkish Sabanci University Yusuf Leblebici visited the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

During a tour of the campus, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov informed the guests about the modern learning conditions and research environment at the university, as well as the achievements of BHOS students and graduates. Elmar Gasimov emphasized the importance of cooperation between Sabanci University and BHOS. He also noted that BHOS students undergo high-level on-the-job training at local and foreign companies.

President of Sabanci University Yusuf Leblebici, in turn, highly praised the activities of such a prestigious higher educational institution of international level as Baku Higher Oil School.

Then discussions took place with the participation of the vice-rector, dean, department heads and employees of Baku Higher Oil School.

After that, Yusuf Leblebici made a presentation on Sabanci University.

The meeting concluded with honoring President of Sabanci University Yusuf Leblebici with a plaque "Guest of Honor" of Baku Higher Oil School.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz