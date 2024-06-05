Turkish media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's address at Baku Energy Week [PHOTOS]

5 June 2024 00:37 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition held within the Baku Energy Week was widely covered by leading Turkish media organizations.

Thus, Anadolu Agency, "TRT", "Haber Global" media organizations, "Yirmidört.tv", "Haberler.com", "Ekovitrin", "Son dakika" and other online media organizations, as well as newspapers have published a series of articles about the event.

"President Aliyev: Azerbaijan's natural gas shortage has been eliminated", "The 29th International Caspian Oil and Natural Gas Exhibition has started in Baku", "President Aliyev of Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan has already proven itself as a reliable partner in gas supply issues", "President Aliyev Baku spoke at the Energy Week: Azerbaijan is a supplier of gas to Europe" and the news published with other headlines focused on the speech of the President of Azerbaijan at the event.

With reference to the views of President Aliyev, it was said that the "Shah Deniz" project eliminated the shortage of gas in Azerbaijan. Today, 8 countries import Azerbaijani gas. 6 of them are European countries, and the European Commission calls Azerbaijan a pan-European gas supplier: "This year it will be more than 24 billion cubic meters. "Eight countries buy gas from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has proven to many countries that it is a reliable partner in gas supply."

Regarding the views expressed by President Ilham Aliyev, it was noted in the articles that all the agreements signed by Azerbaijan during the last 30 years have been fully implemented: "All of them have been ratified by the parliament and signed into law. Not a single word has been changed there. This trust has been earned over decades. As a result of this, today we are witnessing the next rapid development in the field of renewable energy.

In the Turkish press, President Ilham Aliyev's views on the potential of renewable energy in the territories liberated from occupation were particularly focused: "Achieving 2 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2027 is a completely realistic goal. I repeat once again that this is just the beginning." In addition, the media of the brotherly country reported that the head of state said, "The liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur have a huge hydroelectric potential. After the liberation of those areas in November 2020, 270 megawatts of hydroelectric power stations were commissioned there. Within 3-5 years, this number will reach 500 megawatts. Thus, 1 gigawatt volume of renewable energy will allow us to save half a billion cubic meters of gas, the market needs this gas and this need will continue" was brought to the readers' attention.

In the articles, it was mentioned that this event, called Baku Energy Week, was held for the first time in 1994, and since then it has played a very important role in attracting foreign direct investment to the energy sector of Azerbaijan. The news reports that 300 companies from more than 30 countries participated in the exhibition, which showcased innovative technologies for oil production and energy transportation, oil and natural gas storage and services.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz