Kim Jong Un congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, and through you, to the government and the people of your country.
Taking this opportunity, I express confidence that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue to strengthen and develop.
I wish you success in your efforts towards the socio-economic development of the country.
Kim Jong Un
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea"
