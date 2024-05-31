Azerbaijan at UNESCO highlights pivotal role of youth in global climate negotiations

31 May 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The event dedicated to World Environment Day, themed "Connecting People and the Planet Through Education," took place at UNESCO's headquarters, Azernews reports.

The session commenced with an opening address by Stefania Giannini, UNESCO's Deputy Director-General for Education, followed by panel discussions moderated by Giannini and featuring renowned singers Farrah al-Dibani and Ricky Key. The panels delved into the pivotal roles of education and art in fostering climate change awareness and sustainable development among youth.

A highlight of the event was intergenerational panel discussions moderated by Sahana Kaur, representative of the Youth Climate Movement (YOUNGO). Discussions revolved around strategies for enhancing environmental consciousness in schools and communities, promoting lifelong learning for sustainable development, and preparing for future challenges, including COP29. Speakers included Elman Abdullayev, representing South Africa's climate commission, co-founder of the North American Youth Water Parliament, Honduras' Minister of Education, the head of the Children of the Earth Institute, and Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Abdullayev underscored COP29's significance, slated to be held in Baku later this year, emphasizing the pivotal role of youth in global climate negotiations. He highlighted Azerbaijan's declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Green World Solidarity" and the nation's commitment to fostering intergenerational solidarity.

Emphasizing the need for robust national climate plans to combat emissions, Abdullayev stressed the importance of developing requisite skills and human capital for plan implementation.

COP29's goal, according to the ambassador, is to establish a platform for achieving zero emissions for future generations. He urged all nations to take more decisive actions in combating climate change.

As Azerbaijan remains committed to prioritizing green energy initiatives and implementing measures to combat climate change, COP29 serves as a catalyst for advancing these efforts and positioning the country as a key contributor to the global shift toward renewable energy. With ongoing projects and strategic initiatives in place, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to leverage its favorable geostrategic location and abundant natural resources to drive sustainable development and address climate change challenges both regionally and internationally.

Azerbaijan's successful integration into the global community is evident amidst these developments, as the country continues to play a significant role in advancing global interests. A testament to Azerbaijan's integration into the global community lies in its successful collaborations with international organizations. The country holds membership in prominent bodies like UNESCO, the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OSCE, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Turkic States.

It should be noted in a bid to bolster education, culture, and heritage, Azerbaijan's relationship with UNESCO has deepened since its inception in 1992. The partnership has seen active participation from Azerbaijan in UNESCO's diverse array of programs and initiatives.

UNESCO's recognition of several sites within Azerbaijan as World Heritage Sites has been a pivotal aspect of this collaboration. This designation not only safeguards the nation's cultural riches but also serves as a catalyst for tourism and economic growth.

Moreover, UNESCO's support for educational endeavors in Azerbaijan has been substantial, focusing on enhancing educational access initiatives. Cultural exchange and dialogue have thrived through Azerbaijan's involvement in UNESCO's cultural events, exhibitions, and forums. This participation has not only showcased Azerbaijan's diverse cultural heritage but has also fostered intercultural understanding and collaboration.

Azerbaijan's active engagement in UNESCO's decision-making processes underscores its commitment to advancing UNESCO's mission of promoting peace through international cooperation in education, science, and culture.

Today, Azerbaijan stands as a beacon of multiculturalism and tolerance, actively promoted within its borders. Its advanced economic standing and vibrant cultural engagement reflect its position as a dynamic player on the global stage. Notably, Azerbaijan has established a political and economic framework aligned with international standards.

In its relatively brief period of independence, Azerbaijan has garnered support from 155 countries worldwide and served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from 2012 to 2013. During this tenure, Azerbaijan effectively chaired the council on two occasions, showcasing its diplomatic prowess and commitment to global security.

Azerbaijan's multifaceted engagement on the global stage underscores its commitment to promoting peace, cooperation, and sustainable development. Through its active participation in international organizations and initiatives, Azerbaijan continues to play a significant role in addressing global challenges and advancing shared goals. As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and through its diplomatic endeavors, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its capacity to contribute meaningfully to global security and stability. Moving forward, Azerbaijan remains poised to further enhance its international partnerships and make lasting contributions to the global community.

