Meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Pakistan kicks off

30 May 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

A meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is taking place in Islamabad, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan (MFA).

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived at Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was received by the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Bilateral and regional issues will be discussed during the talks.

