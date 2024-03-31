OTS shares post on remembrance day of Azerbaijani genocide [PHOTO]

31 March 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has shared a post on X on the occasion of theDay of Genocide of Azerbaijanis (March 31), Azernews reports.

On the occasion of #31March, the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, we solemnly commemorate alongside our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, all the martyrs who tragically lost their lives.

Azerbaycanlıların Soykırımı Günü olan 31 Mart vesilesiyle #Azerbaycanlı… pic.twitter.com/8a5MjNJZOL — Organization of Turkic States (@Turkic_States) March 30, 2024

