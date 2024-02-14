Sultan of Oman congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in election

14 February 2024 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, has sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency,

We are pleased to extend our sincere greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During your coming tenure, we wish to reaffirm our true desire to further enhance our bilateral relations for the mutual benefits of our peoples.

We wish you success in achieving the aspirations of the friendly people of Azerbaijan for further progress and prosperity.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Sultan of Oman"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz